The TBI said a call about a trespasser came from a nearby business about 30 minutes before the shooting inside the Poplar-White Station Library.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A person is dead and a police officer is in extremely critical condition after a shooting inside the Poplar-White Station Library.

Kelli McAlister, a public information officer with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, told reporters preliminary information shows Memphis Police responded to a call in the 5100 block of Poplar Ave. about noon Thursday, Feb. 2, ,2023, regarding a man suspected of trespassing.

She said about 30 minutes later, the same man was believed to have gotten into a confrontation with someone else inside the Poplar-White Station Library nearby the first call.

Memphis Police said officers responded to a call at the library around 12:32 p.m. The TBI said two MPD officers were there, and when they tried to talk to the man, they said he pulled out a weapon and shot one of the officers. The TBI said the second officer then returned fire, hitting the man, who died at the scene.

Late Thursday night, the TBI identified the man as 28-year-old Torence Jackson Jr., of Indianapolis, Indiana.

The Memphis officer who was shot was taken to Regional One Hospital in "extremely critical condition."

The Shelby County District Attorney General called in the TBI after the shooting, and special agents responded to investigate the incident. They said they are working to independently verify the information from police investigators.

The TBI said there were people inside the library at the time of the shooting.

Watch the TBI news conference HERE.

A large police presence was seen near the scene of the shooting, and MPD shut down Poplar Ave. westbound between Truse Parkway and Brookhaven Circle earlier for the investigation.

Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland released this statement: “Please pray for the injured police officer. I spent the afternoon with the officer’s family, pastor and some co-workers, and they need to be uplifted in prayer too.”

Congressman Steve Cohen (D-Memphis) released the following statement: “While details are still emerging, I express my concern for the officer wounded in today’s incident, and I hope for a swift and full recovery. The level of violence in our city, which affects everyone from ordinary citizens to law enforcement officials, is unacceptable. I am determined to continue working with state, local and federal officials to improve public safety for all Memphians.”