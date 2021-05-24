Officials: Victim sent to hospital after shooting in commercial area of South Clinton

The Clinton Police Department is actively working the scene.

CLINTON, Tenn. — One person is injured after a shooting reported in a commercial area of South Clinton near Dollar General Monday morning, officials said.

According to District Attorney General, Dave Clark, a victim has been transported to UT Medical Center.

Motorists are encouraged to avoid the area.

"We have had a really bad weekend," said Clark. This is the third instance in the Claxton/South Clinton area of Anderson County."