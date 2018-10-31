One person is dead and another person is wounded after a shooting at a home on Smith Lane in South Knox County Wednesday.

According to dispatch, a call for a shooting came in at 12:30 p.m. When deputies arrived, they found one victim with fatal injuries. The second victim was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

A detective with the Knox County Sheriff's Office said they have not identified the shooter, but do not believe either of the victims shot the other one.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

© 2018 WBIR