1 school bus destroyed, another damaged in Blount County blaze

Blount County deputies were called to the scene about 1:50 a.m. Tuesday.

Blount County authorities are looking into the circumstances that caused two school buses to catch fire early Tuesday.

Authorities were alerted about 1:50 a.m. Tuesday to the fire in the 2300 block of Bittle Avenue.

Deputies saw a Bluebird bus that had been destroyed by fire and an International bus parked to the right that had suffered fire damage to its left front side, according to a Blount County Sheriff's Office report.

The Bluebird bus owner told authorities he'd last driven the bus Monday and parked it about 3 p.m. Monday.