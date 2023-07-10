1 wounded, 1 detained in Sevierville motel shooting

The victim was taken Monday to University of Tennessee Medical Center.

Sevierville police are investigating a shooting Monday afternoon at a motel that left one person wounded and another person in custody.

Bob Stahlke, spokesman for the city of Sevierville, said the shooting occurred at the Days Inn at 3401 Winfield Dunn Parkway.

The victim was taken to University of Tennessee Medical Center by ambulance. That person's condition was unknown.

A person has been detained in the shooting, Stahlke said.