CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Two juveniles, a 16-year-old and a 10-year-old are accused of carjacking a woman's car in downtown Chattanooga this weekend.

Police officers were dispatched to a robbery report at 900 Market Street around 3:15 a.m. Sunday morning.

The victim told police that she was robbed by two males who took her vehicle by force.

Other officers spotted the vehicle, but it took off when they tried to pull it over.

The driver crashed the vehicle in the 1600 block of East 48th Street and the two were arrested.

The driver, a 16-year-old boy was charged with carjacking, unlawful possession of a weapon, felony evading arrest and reckless endangerment.

The 10-year-old boy has been charged with carjacking.

WRCB contributed to this report.