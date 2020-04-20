LEWIS COUNTY, TN. (WSMV) - A 10-year-old boy is in the hospital Sunday night following an argument where an adult reportedly slashed his throat.

According to law enforcement, the 10-year-old and an adult got into an argument over a video game at a residence on Howards Switch Road when the adult became angry and slashed the child's throat.

The child was taken to Vanderbilt Medical Center with injuries believed to be non-life threatening.

The suspect is currently in custody as the investigation continues.

