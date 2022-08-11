Fourteen people indicted for trying to distribute at least 1,000 kilograms of marijuana

Several of the people in the four-count indictment were from Knoxville.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Fourteen people total were indicted on July 20 by a federal grand jury in Knoxville. The counts included conspiracy to distribute at least 1,000 kilograms of marijuana and conspiracy to commit money laundering.

Eleven people were from Knoxville. One was from Luttrell and another person was from Maryville. A final person was from Weaverville, California. The people indicted are listed below.

Jordon Albert White, 31

Jack Jamarcus Bolden, 32

Anasia Annettee Cherry, 21

Tatyana Davenport, 25

Anthony Dewayne Davis, 28

James Anthony Johnson Jr., 31

Adarius Damonde McLeroy, 31

Rebecca Hope Richey, 24

Isaac Scott White, 26

David Whitehead Jr., 49

Kiersten Jennifer Whitehead, 50

Jacob Scott Clabough, 24, from Luttrell, TN

Shawn Edward Fuller, 27, from Maryville, TN

Yazan Arafat Abdul-Latif, 28, from Weaverville, CA

According to a release from authorities, twelve of them appeared in federal court Wednesday and pleaded not guilty. Cherry, Clabough, Davenport, Richey, David Whitehead, Jr., and Kiersten Whitehead were released pending trial. The other six people were detained pending a trial.

Bolden and Abdul-Latif have not yet appeared in court on the charges.

The trial has been set for October 18, 2022 in Knoxville, before judge Thomas A. Varlan. If convicted, each person faces a minimum of 10 years in jail up to life, as well as a $10 million fine.

Some of the people indicted on the charges have a history involving drug trafficking. According to court records, White was previously charged with driving a U-Haul filled with up to 700 pounds of marijuana in December 2021. Anthony Davis was also previously charged in December 2021 after authorities said they found two boxes of marijuana in a car, each with more than 4,000 grams in them.