TBI: 11 men arrested after human trafficking sting in Bristol

Agents said they placed several decoy advertisements on websites known to be linked to prostitution and commercial sex cases starting on March 9, saying they wanted to nab people trying to engage in commercial sex acts with children. In the end, they arrested 11 men, including one man from Morristown:

“Because of the hard work and determination of the officers involved in this investigation and others like them who serve our community, the predators driving the demand for human trafficking can no longer hide in the shadows of the internet,” said Bristol Tennessee Police Department Chief, Matt Austin. “This operation sends the strong message that we remain vigilant and committed to the safety of our children. Be assured that the Bristol Tennessee Police Department will continue to commit its full resources to protecting our children and making sure those who harm or exploit them are held accountable.”