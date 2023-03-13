TBI: 11 men arrested after human trafficking sting in Bristol

BRISTOL, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said it arrested 11 men accused of seeking to have sex with children after a human trafficking sting.
According to the TBI, special agents with the Human Trafficking Unit worked with officers with the Bristol Police Department and others on a two-day undercover operation in Northeast Tennessee.
Agents said they placed several decoy advertisements on websites known to be linked to prostitution and commercial sex cases starting on March 9, saying they wanted to nab people trying to engage in commercial sex acts with children. In the end, they arrested 11 men, including one man from Morristown:
- Johnathan Michael Campbell (DOB: 11/2/92), Johnson City: Two counts of Solicitation of a Minor, two counts of Patronizing Prostitution of a Minor and one count of Unlawful Drug Paraphernalia. $50,000 bond.
- James Stephen Samples (DOB: 9/28/72), Hurricane, WV: Two counts of Solicitation of a Minor and two counts of Patronizing Prostitution of a Minor. $50,000 bond.
- Isaac Darko Addo (DOB: 11/26/84), Johnson City: One count of Solicitation of a Minor and one count of Patronizing Prostitution of a Minor. $50,000 bond.
- George Chavez Lopez (DOB: 3/10/94), Morristown: Two counts of Solicitation of a Minor and two counts of Patronizing Prostitution of a Minor. $50,000 bond.
- Casey Aaron Miller (DOB: 6/4/88), Boone, NC: One count of Solicitation of a Minor, one count of Patronizing Prostitution of a Minor and one count of Simple Possession/Casual Exchange. $50,000 bond.
- Adonius Deondre Fields (DOB: 1/17/98), Johnson City: One count of Solicitation of a Minor and one count of Patronizing Prostitution of a Minor. $50,000 bond.
- Stacy Ray Harrington (DOB: 3/18/74), Blountville: One count of Solicitation of a Minor and one count of Patronizing Prostitution of a Minor. $50,000 bond.
- Ismael Villa Arzate (DOB: 6/17/90), Weaverville, NC: One count of Solicitation of a Minor and one count of Patronizing Prostitution of a Minor. $50,000 bond.
- Paul Brandon Alley (DOB: 9/29/80), Hellier, KY: Two counts of Solicitation of a Minor and two counts of Patronizing Prostitution of a Minor. $50,000 bond.
- Carlos Perez-Jose (DOB: 2/11/93), Johnson City: Two counts of Solicitation of a Minor and two counts of Patronizing Prostitution of a Minor. $50,000 bond.
- Bruce M. Byrd (DOB: 3/12/83), Spartanburg, SC: Two counts of Solicitation of a Minor and two counts of Patronizing Prostitution of a Minor. $50,000 bond.
“Because of the hard work and determination of the officers involved in this investigation and others like them who serve our community, the predators driving the demand for human trafficking can no longer hide in the shadows of the internet,” said Bristol Tennessee Police Department Chief, Matt Austin. “This operation sends the strong message that we remain vigilant and committed to the safety of our children. Be assured that the Bristol Tennessee Police Department will continue to commit its full resources to protecting our children and making sure those who harm or exploit them are held accountable.”