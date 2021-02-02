11 cars stolen or vandalized from Northwest Knoxville car dealership

The thefts and vandalism were discovered Tuesday at Lance Cunningham Ford on Clinton Highway.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Someone stole six vehicles and vandalized another five at a Knoxville Ford dealership, according to the Knoxville Police Department.

Police were called about 8 a.m. Tuesday to Lance Cunningham Ford, 4101 Clinton Highway, according to KPD spokesman Scott Erland.

"The manager reported that numerous vehicles in the parking lot had been stolen or vandalized overnight by an unknown individual or individuals. An inventory determined that six vehicles of varying make and model had been stolen, while five other vehicles were vandalized," Erland told WBIR on Wednesday.

Values of the vehicles ranged from $21,000 to as much as $72,700, according to Erland.

The Police Department's Property Crimes Unit is investigating. No suspects have yet been identified.