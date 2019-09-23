FAYETTE COUNTY, Tenn — Eleven teens were arrested after a “disturbance” at Wilder Youth Development Center in Fayette County.

The incident happened near 5 p.m. Sunday.

Officials have not specified exactly what happened, but called the event a "disturbance."

Fayette County Sheriff's Department and Tennessee Highway Patrol were called in to help, and THP secured the campus with strike teams and air support.

They were able to get the incident under control by 9 p.m. All 109 youths at the center are accounted for, and none were able to escape.

All eleven arrested are 18 years old. They were taken to Fayette County Jail and are being charged by the district attorney.

Each is charged with vandalism, escaping custody of an officer, and inciting a riot. The names of the arrested 18-year-olds are Brandon Tarleton, Jashun Robertson, Kendontez Murray, Devon McNeal, Matthew Lewis, Joshua Ewing, Antonio Freeman, Geronimo Kee, Darnell Barbbee, Leother Dickens and Dekevion Brown.