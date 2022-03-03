KCSO: 12-year-old arrested for false threat that caused West Valley Middle School evacuation

Deputies said the threat was unfounded, but led to the school being locked down and evacuated Wednesday afternoon.

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — The Knox County Sheriff's Office said deputies took a juvenile into custody after a false threat led to West Valley Middle School being evacuated Wednesday.

KCSO said the 12-year-old is accused of making a false report. Authorities are not providing any other details at this time because the suspect is a juvenile.