KCSO: 12-year-old arrested for false threat that caused West Valley Middle School evacuation

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — The Knox County Sheriff's Office said deputies took a juvenile into custody after a false threat led to West Valley Middle School being evacuated Wednesday.
KCSO said the 12-year-old is accused of making a false report. Authorities are not providing any other details at this time because the suspect is a juvenile.
Patrol officers responded to an unspecified threat at West Valley Middle School Wednesday afternoon, placing the school on lockdown and temporarily evacuating students. The lockdown was lifted around 4:15 p.m. after KCSO juvenile detectives determined the threat was unfounded.