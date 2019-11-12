NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Authorities are now offering a total of $12,500 for information leading to the capture of a teen who escaped a Tennessee juvenile detention center last month.

News outlets report the company that operates Nashville's juvenile detention center has pledged $10,000 for information leading to 17-year-old Brandon Caruthers.

The state Bureau of Investigation has added a reward of $2,500 for Caruthers' capture. You should contact your local law enforcement if you have any information.

Caruthers has armed robbery and gun possession charges in his arrest history.

Three other juveniles who escaped with him last month have been caught. Authorities say Caruthers should be considered armed and dangerous.

According to police, at least 35 minutes passed before the department was notified of the escape. The four teens were on a work detail when their night staff supervisor left them to address a fight inside the facility. They managed to get onto an elevator and used staff protocols to ride to the ground floor where they went through a series of doors and exited to the outside.