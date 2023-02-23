JCSO: 13-year-old arrested after bringing pellet gun to school

The 13-year-old was charged with threats of mass destruction on school property, according to officials.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — A 13-year-old boy was charged and arrested after bringing a pellet gun to Rush Strong School, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.

At 10:39 a.m., a lockdown was initiated at the school because a student reported seeing a gun in another student's backpack, JCSO said.

After administrators and the school resource officer found the student and the gun, he was removed from the classroom and the gun was taken from the backpack, JCSO said.

The SRO determined that the gun was a pellet gun. No student or staff was hurt or in any immediate danger.

