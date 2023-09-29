13-year-old Kentucky boy charged with murder in connection with 12-year-old's shooting

Names of the boys have not been released. The suspect is in juvenile custody.

Laurel County, Ky., authorities have charged a 13-year-old boy in connection with the July killing of a 12-year-old boy.

The child was taken into custody Thursday night, according to an announcement from Laurel County Sheriff John Root and London City Police Chief Chuck Johnson.

"The tragic incident occurred approximately 3 miles South of London on July 25, 2023 after a weapon discharged in the bedroom of a residence there, leaving the 12-year-old deceased a short time later at an area hospital," according to Friday's announcement.

The 13-year-old, charged with murder, is being held in a juvenile detention facility pending prosecution.