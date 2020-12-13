14 people arrested after undercover TBI Human Trafficking Unit operation

Officials said that 14 people were arrested on Saturday after a 2-day undercover investigation with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation's Human Trafficking Unit.
They are accused of seeking illicit sex from minors, according to a release from officials. The investigation began on Dec. 9 as part of an undercover investigation into human trafficking in East Tennessee.
During the investigation, authorities said they placed several decoy advertisements on websites they knew were linked to prostitution and commercial sex acts with minors.
A full list of the people who were arrested is available below. They were booked into the Hamilton County Jail:
- Gregory Joiner (DOB 7/12/60), Chattanooga: Trafficking for Commercial Sex Act
- Thomas Baggenstoss (DOB 3/6/77), Knoxville: Trafficking for Commercial Sex Act
- Rubelino Velasquez Salas (DOB 1/6/89), Chattanooga: Trafficking for Commercial Sex Act
- William Fugate (DOB 8/18/76), Riceville: Trafficking for Commercial Sex Act
- Jerome Stewart (DOB 10/17/95) Chattanooga: Trafficking for Commercial Sex Act, Possession of Marijuana
- Michael Scarlett (DOB 3/3/98), Houston, TX: Trafficking for Commercial Sex Act
- Khadim Gueye (DOB 9/26/87), Chattanooga, TN: Trafficking for Commercial Sex Act
- Sibley Evans (DOB 7/10/77), Lupton City: Trafficking for Commercial Sex Act
- Aurelio Hernandez (DOB 9/25/88), Roanoke, VA: Trafficking for Commercial Sex Act
- Thomas Cochran (DOB 4/27/78), Carrollton, GA: Trafficking for Commercial Sex Act, Possession of Meth, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Nicholas Underwood (DOB 9/9/99), Cohutta, GA: Trafficking for Commercial Sex Act, Possession of a Firearm While in Commission of a Felony
- Bersain Velasquez (DOB 5/24/79), Chattanooga: Trafficking for Commercial Sex Act
- Qu’darius Smith (DOB 12/10/97), Chattanooga: Trafficking for Commercial Sex Act, Possession of Meth, Possession of Marijuana
- Nelvin Cruz-Cruz (DOB 2/17/72), Lilburn, GA: Trafficking for Commercial Sex Act
Officials also said that one adult woman was offered services such as housing and counseling through Grow Free Tennessee, a program of the Community Coalition Against Human Trafficking and Willowbend Farms. Part of the operation also focused on identifying potential victims.
The Chattanooga Police Department, Homeland Security Investigations, the Community Coalition Against Human Trafficking and Willowbend farms also participated in the operation.