14 people arrested after undercover TBI Human Trafficking Unit operation

Several of the men are from Chattanooga and one is from Knoxville. They are accused of seeking sex from minors.

Officials said that 14 people were arrested on Saturday after a 2-day undercover investigation with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation's Human Trafficking Unit.

They are accused of seeking illicit sex from minors, according to a release from officials. The investigation began on Dec. 9 as part of an undercover investigation into human trafficking in East Tennessee.

During the investigation, authorities said they placed several decoy advertisements on websites they knew were linked to prostitution and commercial sex acts with minors.

A full list of the people who were arrested is available below. They were booked into the Hamilton County Jail:

Gregory Joiner (DOB 7/12/60), Chattanooga: Trafficking for Commercial Sex Act

Thomas Baggenstoss (DOB 3/6/77), Knoxville: Trafficking for Commercial Sex Act

Rubelino Velasquez Salas (DOB 1/6/89), Chattanooga: Trafficking for Commercial Sex Act

William Fugate (DOB 8/18/76), Riceville: Trafficking for Commercial Sex Act

Jerome Stewart (DOB 10/17/95) Chattanooga: Trafficking for Commercial Sex Act, Possession of Marijuana

Michael Scarlett (DOB 3/3/98), Houston, TX: Trafficking for Commercial Sex Act

Khadim Gueye (DOB 9/26/87), Chattanooga, TN: Trafficking for Commercial Sex Act

Sibley Evans (DOB 7/10/77), Lupton City: Trafficking for Commercial Sex Act

Aurelio Hernandez (DOB 9/25/88), Roanoke, VA: Trafficking for Commercial Sex Act

Thomas Cochran (DOB 4/27/78), Carrollton, GA: Trafficking for Commercial Sex Act, Possession of Meth, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Nicholas Underwood (DOB 9/9/99), Cohutta, GA: Trafficking for Commercial Sex Act, Possession of a Firearm While in Commission of a Felony

Bersain Velasquez (DOB 5/24/79), Chattanooga: Trafficking for Commercial Sex Act

Qu’darius Smith (DOB 12/10/97), Chattanooga: Trafficking for Commercial Sex Act, Possession of Meth, Possession of Marijuana

Nelvin Cruz-Cruz (DOB 2/17/72), Lilburn, GA: Trafficking for Commercial Sex Act

Joint Human Trafficking Operation Results in more than a Dozen Arrests https://t.co/J3fYCuBm0n — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) December 12, 2020

Officials also said that one adult woman was offered services such as housing and counseling through Grow Free Tennessee, a program of the Community Coalition Against Human Trafficking and Willowbend Farms. Part of the operation also focused on identifying potential victims.