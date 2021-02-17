14-year-old girl dead after shooting near Cherry and Wilson

Janaira Muhammad, 14, was a freshman at Austin-East High School in Knoxville.

A 14-year-old girl is dead after a shooting near Cherry and Wilson on Tuesday night, relatives confirm to 10News.

Janaira Muhammad was a freshman at Austin-East High School in Knoxville.

News of her death comes the same day Austin-East shifted to virtual learning for the rest of the week so that students, staff, and family could help grieve the loss of two other students.

She is the third Austin-East student shot and killed in as many weeks.

Muhammad's aunt told 10News she does not know what lead to the shooting.

She was shot at least once, according to the Knoxville Police Department.

"Now more than ever we need to band together as a community. These senseless acts of violence cannot and should not be tolerated under any circumstance," KPD spokesperson Scott Erland said.

Authorities are currently on scene near Cherry and Wilson.