KPD: 14-year-old charged with reckless homicide

The body of a 19-year-old with a gunshot wound was found at a Knoxville home on Monday morning, according to the Knoxville Police Department.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A 14-year-old was charged with reckless homicide after a 19-year-old was found dead at a home on Mossy Oaks Lane, according to the Knoxville Police Department.

KPD officers responded to the home around 7 a.m. on Monday to investigate what was initially reported as a self-inflicted gunshot. When officers arrived, they found the body of a 19-year-old with a gunshot wound, according to KPD.

After a continued investigation by Violent Crimes Unit investigators, they determined the gunshot was not self-inflicted, and a 14-year-old boy inside of the home was taken into custody for reckless homicide, KPD said.