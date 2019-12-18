PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (AP) - Authorities say at least 15 horses have been fatally shot at a strip mine site in eastern Kentucky.

WYMT-TV reported Tuesday that the horses were found on a site along U.S. 23 near the Floyd-Pike County line.

An animal rescue group says the dead horses were scattered over a large area and it appears they were hunted. Authorities said some of the horses were young and some were pregnant.

Floyd County Sheriff John Hunt says the “inhumane” act could lead to animal cruelty charges at a minimum. A $500 reward is being offered for information.