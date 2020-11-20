16-year-old arrested after Lake Brook Boulevard carjacking

While on routine patrol, officers said they observed the vehicle parked at the Exxon gas station located at 5328 Pleasant Ridge Road.

KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — A 16-year-old has been booked at the Juvenile Detention Center in connection with a carjacking in early November.

On Thursday around 5:40 p.m., KPD officers located a vehicle that was taken during the carjacking that occurred on November 10 in the 3300 block of Lake Brook Boulevard.

They also observed a male matching the description of the suspect from the carjacking approaching the vehicle.

Officers took the male into custody without incident.