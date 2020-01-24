MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police announced Wednesday morning that the second child in Monday night’s drive-by shooting has died.

MPD said the 16-year-old did not survive his injuries. The 6-year-old girl died after fighting for her life at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital Tuesday night.

Investigators are still searching for the suspects responsible for the double shooting. The shooting happened at a residence on Kirby Mills Cove near Bills Morris Parkway around 8:30 p.m Monday night.

This shooting comes days after 10-year-old Jadon Knox was shot and killed outside an Orange Mound home.

If you have information on either case, please call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.

This story was originally reported by WMC.