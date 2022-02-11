16-year-old charged with attempted murder in Knoxville shooting incident

KPD says they arrested the teen before midnight Thursday.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A 16-year-old Knoxville boy faces multiple counts of attempted murder for a shooting that occurred Thursday night in Northwest Knoxville.

The boy was taken into Knox County juvenile custody. He has not been named because of his age.

According to Scott Erland, Knoxville Police Department spokesman, police were alerted Thursday night about a shooting at a home in the 5100 block of Flint Hill Drive.

The intended victim is 18, according to Erland. That person was not wounded.

The younger boy was arrested before midnight. He faces multiple counts of attempted first-degree murder in Knox County Juvenile Court, according to Erland.

State law limits what authorities can release about crimes involving juveniles. It's not clear what led to the shooting or what relationship the two males had.