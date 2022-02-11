x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

16-year-old charged with attempted murder in Knoxville shooting incident

KPD says they arrested the teen before midnight Thursday.
Credit: Артем Константинов - stock.adobe.com

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A 16-year-old Knoxville boy faces multiple counts of attempted murder for a shooting that occurred Thursday night in Northwest Knoxville.

The boy was taken into Knox County juvenile custody. He has not been named because of his age.

According to Scott Erland, Knoxville Police Department spokesman, police were alerted Thursday night about a shooting at a home in the 5100 block of Flint Hill Drive.

Related Articles

The intended victim is 18, according to Erland. That person was not wounded.

The younger boy was arrested before midnight. He faces multiple counts of attempted first-degree murder in Knox County Juvenile Court, according to Erland.

State law limits what authorities can release about crimes involving juveniles. It's not clear what led to the shooting or what relationship the two males had.

The teen defendant turns 17 in May.

In Other News

KCSO searching for possible gun at Karns High School; no shooting or gunman reported