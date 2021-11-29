KPD: 17-year-old arrested after carjacking at West Knoxville apartment complex

The 17-year-old boy was charged with aggravated robbery, carjacking and evading arrest, according to the Knoxville Police Department.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department said a 17-year-old boy was charged with carjacking, aggravated robbery and evading arrest after stealing a car at gunpoint from a West Knoxville apartment complex and fleeing from officers on Sunday night.

According to a release, officers responded to the Mountain Brook Apartments at 540 Prestwick Ridge Way on Sunday, Nov. 28 at around 9:20 p.m.

A 21-year-old woman and 22-year-old man reported that they were approached by an unknown male, who displayed a handgun and threatened them before taking the woman's white Jeep Cherokee and fleeing the scene, according to KPD.

Officers responded quickly to the scene, found the vehicle traveling westbound on Papermill Drive and started a pursuit, according to the release. The vehicle drove toward I-40 West at the on-ramp from Cedar Bluff Road, where the 17-year-old suspect ran from the vehicle.

With assistance from responding Tennessee Highway Patrol personnel, officers found the suspect a short time later in nearby woods and took him into custody without further incident, according to KPD.

Officials said the suspect was found in possession of a sum of money that belonged to the woman.