The girl was found Tuesday morning. Caryville police and the TBI are investigating.

State and local authorities are looking into why a 17-year-old girl died in a Caryville home.

The unnamed teen was found dead Tuesday morning in a home in the 100 block of Tennessee Street, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

The Caryville Police Department is working along with the TBI, called in at District Attorney General Jared Effler's request.