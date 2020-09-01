PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — An 18-year-old is facing murder charges after a stabbing at a diner in Pigeon Forge early Wednesday night, according to authorities.

Gabriel Enrique Turcios of Sevierville was charged with first-degree murder and aggravated assault after Pigeon Forge police arrested him.

At around 8:40 p.m. Wednesday, authorities received a call about a stabbing in the parking lot of Sunliner Diner. A female was speaking with a male acquaintance when he attacked her, according to police.

He ran but was arrested, police said. The woman was transported to LeConte Medical Center and was then flown to the University of Tennessee Medical Center, where she passed away from her injuries, authorities said.