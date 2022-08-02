BCSO searching for 18-year-old after they say he pulled a gun on a deputy

The Blount County Sheriff's Office was looking for Quinn Gabriel Rayder after they said he brandished a gun at a deputy and ran away Tuesday evening.

MARYVILLE, Tenn. — The Blount County Sheriff's Office said they were looking for an 18-year-old Tuesday evening after he pulled a gun on a deputy and ran away near the Hamilton Crossing Shopping Center in Alcoa.

Authorities said a deputy saw Quinn Gabriel Rayder, 18, in the parking lot of the shopping center before he pulled a gun from his waistband and brandished it at the deputy. They said he then ran away.

Rayder has a warrant for violating probation related to a drug charge, according to authorities. They also said he is now wanted on charges of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer and evading arrest.

The shopping center is a bustling area located near the line between Maryville and Alcoa, on Hamilton Crossing Drive. Rayder was wearing black skinny pants and a short-sleeved black shirt, according to authorities. They said he also has several tattoos on his neck.

Authorities also said that the Knox County Sheriff's Office Airwatch is in the area, trying to find him from the air. They also warned that there was a large law enforcement presence at the shopping center, urging people to stay away from it if possible.