BCSO: 18-year-old arrested after bringing pistol, grams of marijuana to high school football game

Isaiah Bowman

MARYVILLE, Tenn. — A teen was arrested after bringing a gun to a Heritage High School football game on Friday night, the Blount County Sheriff's Office said.

Charges against Isaiah Bowman are delivery of Schedule 6 narcotics, possession of a firearm while on school property and possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, BCSO said.

At around 9 p.m., officers responded to a call at Heritage High School. A School Resource Officer, who was working security at the game, said they approached Bowman and that "he had been in possession of marijuana and a firearm inside of a fanny pack while on school property."

SRO said that someone at the game told them there was a "strong odor of marijuana" coming from a group of people near the entrance. SRO then approached the group and questioned them.

Bowman told the officer that he had a joint. They then searched him and found a small SCCY pistol, as well as 18 grams of marijuana, in a fanny pack he was carrying.

BCSO said the marijuana was found in a 15-gram baggie and another in a 3-gram baggie. The pistol was found to be negative NCIC and was loaded with a 10-round magazine.

Bowman said that he found the pistol, along with the marijuana, almost a year ago and had been carrying it ever since. He also said his brother had been in a shooting and he carried the firearm for protection.

Officers then questioned Bowman's girlfriend, Alexis Walker. She said she believed Isaiah had found the gun a year ago, but also said that he could have bought the marijuana on Friday.

She said Bowman did not have the marijuana when she left Friday morning and had only seen it when they were getting ready to leave for the game, according to a report from BCSO. Walker also said she did not think Bowman was selling the marijuana.