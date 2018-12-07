SEVIER COUNTY — 19 people were arrested in a Sevier County subdivision Thursday, but only one person was initially the target in the arrests.

The Sevier County Sheriffs Office said they were serving a felony warrant for a drug related incident at a home at 1212 Luke Lea Street in the Belle Meadows subdivision.

Officers found and detained a man in the garage of the home, who told them there were several others in the home -- including one who was wanted on 6 felony warrants in the county.

While serving the warrant, they found there were 18 other people inside the home.

When officers tried to get them to leave the home, they did not respond.

The homeowner, Shown Tamaddoni, eventually exited the home.

Officers from Sevier County, Sevierville PD and Pigeon Forge PD arrived to get the occupants out of the home.

Several came outside and were detained without incident. Officers said they used tear gas to remove the remaining subjects they found hiding in the home.

Officers said 4 of the 19 had outstanding warrants for various charges. All 19 were taken into custody and charged with obstruction of service of a warrant.

Investigators said they found a vehicle that was seized related to the sale of drugs as well as a stolen motorcycle.

The following people were arrested:

J. Stanley Bird III age 31 of 833 Holland Cir. Knoxville Charged with Identity Theft, Criminal Trespassing, Vio. of Community Corrections

Jennifer N. Ball age 32 of 3024 Toms Way Kodak, TN Vio. of Probation

Dalton R. Tellinghuisan age 27 of 4125 Dockery Branch Rd Sev. Outstanding Capias for non-appearance on several felony charges, 4 Capias from General Session Court for non-appearance, Vio. of Pre-trial Bond Conditions

O’Del C. Bouloutas age 38 of 115 Chesnut Ridge Rd, Deer Lodge TN Capias for nonappearance General Sessions Court

Gena E. Shultz age 28 of 2158 Jones Cove Rd Sevierville

Brian Rigsby age 23 of Sevierville

Kasie Lowers age 30 of Sevierville

Peni Sagliano age 23 of Sevierville

Patrick R. Rich age 35 of 789 Apache Trail Way Sevierville

James M. Seaton age 62 of 1248 Denton Rd Sevierville

Clinton Cartwright age 26 of 2113 Gist Creek Rd Sevierville

Matthew D. Stallings age 31 of 311 Conley Dr Sevierville

Joseph Trites age 37 of Sevierville

Brittany N. Sims age 27 of 1030 Whitetail Lane Sevierville

Daniel L. McFalls age 22 of 12770 Chapman Hwy Seymour

Brianna N. Yarbrough age 25 of 431 Emerts View Cir. Seymour

Shown Tamaddoni age 46 of 1212 Luke Lea Dr. Sevierville

Katarina C. Pink age 23 of 1719 K.O. Way Sevierville

Robert J. Demgard age 28 of 915 Cedar Sprgs Valley Rd, Sevierville

