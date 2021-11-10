JPD: 19-year-old considered 'armed and dangerous' arrested in Anderson County

He was wanted on five counts of felony reckless endangerment and five counts of aggravated assault, according to JPD.

JACKSBORO, Tenn — UPDATE 11/15 at 4:34 p.m.: Police said that a 19-year-old, who was considered armed and dangerous, has been arrested.

Over the past several days, the U.S. Marshal Service, the Anderson County Sheriff's Office, the 7th Judicial District Crime Task Force, and the Jacksboro Police Department worked to locate and arrest Alexander Foye.

Police said that information obtained by the U.S. Marshal Service led them to a residence in Anderson County, where Foye was arrested.

JPD was investigating a shooting into an occupied residence reported on October 12.

Investigators said they were able to develop suspects in the case, including Foye.

Foye was wanted on five counts of felony reckless endangerment and five counts of aggravated assault, according to JPD.