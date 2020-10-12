19-year-old in critical condition after Knoxville shooting

The victim was transported to the UT Medical Center for treatment for his injuries. He is in stable condition.

KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — A nineteen-year-old man is in critical condition after a shooting at the 2000 block of Glenn Avenue on Wednesday night.

At just after 10 p.m., KPD officers responded to the scene where they found him suffering from a gunshot wound.

He remains hospitalized with critical injuries, but is in stable condition for the time being.