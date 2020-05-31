19-year-old killed in East Knoxville shooting; police searching for information

KPD is searching for information about a vehicle that could be related to the shooting.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A 19-year-old was killed in an East Knoxville shooting Saturday, KPD said.

KPD said the victim was JaQuan Reece, 19, of Knoxville.

At around 2 p.m. on Saturday afternoon, KPD said officers received a call from the UT Medical Center stating that Reece had arrived in a personal vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

KPD said the shooting is believed to have occurred in the area of Sunset Avenue and S. Castle Street.

KPD Violent Crimes Unit investigators are looking for information about the dark-colored sedan in the picture below, which they said is a vehicle of interest in connection to the shooting.