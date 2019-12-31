SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — Two people found trespassing at a state park appeared in court Monday.

Officials with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said the two were found to be illegally staying at a cabin at Meeman-Shelby Forest State Park - one of the suspects is a sex offender.

Over the weekend, park rangers went to a cabin to get it ready for people who planned to rent it.

Instead, they found an unmade bed and clothes all over the place. The cabin was supposed to be empty.

According to court documents, when rangers went back to the cabin they found Shawn and Leah Hyde.

Rangers searched a car in the driveway of the cabin where they found two pillows from the cabin in the trunk.

Deputies responded and discovered Shawn Hyde is a sex offender out of Texas. Two children were also staying in the cabin, a 4-year-old and a 6-year-old.

Both Hydes were charged with burglary.

According to the Texas Sex Offenders Registry, Shawn Hyde was accused of aggravated sexual battery of a 6-year-old in the 1990s. Therefore, he must register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

The children in the cabin were put in the care of the Department of Child Services.

The court appearance for both cases will be Jan. 6, 2020. Bond is set at $15,000.