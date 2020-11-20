2 airlifted after shooting in Cumberland County, deputies say

Deputies said that the shooting was reported off Butternut Ridge Road in the Rinnie community.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Tenn. — An investigation is underway after a shooting that left two men injured in Cumberland County on Friday.

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call involving a shooting off Butternut Ridge Road in the Rinnie community.

Deputies said that two men were driven from the scene after the shooting.

One was taken to the Circle K Market and the other was a passenger in a car that hit a utility pole on 127 North.

According to a release, both men were airlifted to regional trauma centers.