KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — Two people pleaded guilty in Knox County Criminal Court Thursday to charges related to the May death of 15-year-old Zach Munday.

Isaiah Brooks, 18, and Chelsea Hopson, 18, appeared before Judge Scott Green. Prosecutors and defense attorneys have been working on an agreement for several weeks.

Brooks pleaded guilty to class D felony of reckless homicide and Hopson pleaded guilty to class E felony of accessory after the fact in Munday's death.

Both are set to appear in court on Nov. 1, 2019 at 1 p.m. for a sentencing hearing.

Members of Munday's family were present for the guilty pleas.

Munday suffered a fatal head injury while at a gathering in late May. Relatives at the time said he suffered injuries in some kind of a physical confrontation, but authorities declined to be specific at the time.

Zach's father Josh Munday told 10News then: "We don't know the facts. The investigators who are handling the case have not told us anything about what happened and how that came to be."

The teen was put on life support as his family made arrangements for his organs, including heart and kidneys, to be donated.

The Knox County Sheriff's Office investigated circumstances leading up to the Gibbs High School student's injury and death.

Friends and loved ones remembered him as a beacon of sunshine who was outgoing and always ready to help when needed.

He was baptized in the summer of 2018 during a youth revival event.

Family and friends held a celebration of life for him in June.

