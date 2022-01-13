Deputies arrest 2 men in Maryville after finding multiple stolen vehicles

Deputies said the two were driving a Nissan reported stolen out of Jefferson County. They later discovered a second vehicle reported stolen out of Cocke County.

MARYVILLE, Tenn. — Two men are in custody after Blount County deputies said they found a stolen vehicle during a traffic stop in Maryville on Wednesday.

The Blount County Sheriff's Office said deputies pulled over Austin Dixon and Jacob Goldman, both 26, around 3:15 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Old Knoxville Highway and East Hunt Road after spotting a Nissan Murano that had been reported stolen out of Jefferson County.

Deputies said they commanded the two to get out of the vehicle. Goldman, who was driving the vehicle, was taken into custody without incident.

Deputies said Dixon tried to run away, but they caught him after a short chase.

The BCSO said deputies discovered the two were also involved in stealing a Toyota pickup truck in Cocke County, which they found at a location on Wildwood Road in Maryville.

Deputies said they also found roughly 3 grams of methamphetamine and a small amount of marijuana in the Nissan.

Authorities said Dixon was wanted by the Maryville Police Department for a burglary in late December. He is charged with evading arrest, theft of property, simple possession of marijuana, aggravated burglary, failure to appear in court and violation of probation. He is being held in the Blount County Correctional Facility on bonds totaling $122,500.