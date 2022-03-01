CCSO: 2 arrested after trying to sell $17,000 worth of items stolen from storage units on Facebook

Deputies said the two admitted to breaking into storage units and stealing thousands of dollars worth of items, including tools and yard equipment.

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. — A man and woman are being charged with theft after the Campbell County's Sheriff's Office said deputies caught them trying to sell thousands of dollars worth of stolen goods on Facebook.

The CCSO said Terry Vickery and Misti Lambdin admitted to stealing roughly $17,000 worth of items out of storage sheds. Deputies said the break-ins happened at a storage facility on Mt. Paren Road in Jacksboro beginning in February.

During the investigation, deputies said video footage showed locks being picked. The stolen items included a wide variety of hand and power tools, yard equipment, baseball cards, a coffee maker, magazines, old electronics, a loose kitchen sink faucet, and more.

Not long after the break-ins, several of the items stolen began showing up on Facebook Marketplace, the CCSO said.

Detectives interviewed Lambdin and Vickery, saying the two eventually admitted to stealing the items. Both were arrested.