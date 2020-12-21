2 arrested following weekend stabbing in Campbell County

Deputy Jason Shears arrived on the scene and said that a man was laying on the floor with two stab wounds to the abdomen.

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. — Two people have been arrested following a stabbing that left one man injured in Campbell County over the weekend, deputies said.

On December 19, the Campbell County Sheriff's Office responded to 140 Beacon Lane in the Morley community for a potential assault.

Deputy Jason Shears arrived on the scene and said he found a man laying on the floor with two stab wounds to the abdomen.

The man was identified by two witnesses on the scene as Jeffrey Carr.

The witnesses stated that Dean Baird and Misty Carr had knocked on the back door of the residence and after entering, began to assault Carr, deputies said.

Baird and Misty Carr then fled, leaving the victim at the residence, deputies said.

Deputies located and arrested both, Baird and Misty Carr.

Baird has been charged with aggravated assault and was sent to the Campbell County Jail under no bond.

Misty Carr has been charged with aggravated assault by domestic violence and was also sent to the Campbell County Jail under no bond.