Records: 2 charged after man stabbed, robbed following meet-up stemming from dating website

The victim in the case was peppered sprayed, physically assaulted, and stabbed, police records show.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Two people have been charged after a man was stabbed and robbed following a meet-up stemming from a dating website, authorities said.

The incident was reported on or about May 25 at 2003 Doves Landing Way in Knoxville.

The victim in the case was peppered sprayed, physically assaulted, and stabbed, police records show.

The victim told officials that he met Mya Kai Young, of Georgia, on a dating website called ‘Seeking Arrangements’. The victim and Young planned for her to meet him at his residence.

The victim said that once Young arrived, he allowed her into his residence. Once inside, Young asked to use his restroom. The victim said that while Young was in the restroom, he heard a knock at his front door.

The victim said that as he was looking through the peephole, Young peppered sprayed him in the face.

The victim said that after he was peppered sprayed, Ethan Stone, of Knoxville, who was knocking on his door, forced the door open and began physically assaulting him.

At some point, the victim was forced out the door and physically thrown down a flight of stairs by Stone, officials said.

Officials said that once at the bottom of the stair steps, Young and Stone continued to physically assault the victim by kicking and striking him with closed fists. While being physically assaulted, Young also stabbed the victim in the lower back.

The victim said that both Young and Stone attempted to drag him back into his residence.

The victim was transported to UT Medical Center for treatment.

The victim said that Young and Stone had stolen three cell phones, his wallet, and a Nikon camera.

The victim provided the affiant with a picture and phone number for Young.

The affiant was able to identify Young through social media and photos. While Stone was identified by the victim from a photo lineup.

Young was charged with especially aggravated robbery and attempted second-degree murder.