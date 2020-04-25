OOLTEWAH, Tenn — Authorities say two managers of a Tennessee mobile home park accused of withholding tornado relief donations have been charged with theft and conspiracy.

The Chattanooga Times Free Press cited a statement from police in reporting the arrests of 64-year-old Steven West and 49-year-old Kimberly West.

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office said the two were arrested Thursday evening at their residence at the Auburn Hills mobile home park in Ooltewah. Court documents say detectives saw 54 totes marked Red Cross in the residence.

Kim West said she was cooperating with law enforcement. A man who refused to identify himself told the newspaper to leave the property.

