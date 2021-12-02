Two men arrested after Campbell Co. deputies find homemade bombs and meth during search

The CCSO said they were executing a search warrant and found bombs, what appeared to be meth, and a man who violated the sex offender registry.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Two men are behind bars in Campbell County after deputies said they found homemade explosives, drugs, and a man who who had violated the sex offender registry while executing a search warrant Thursday.

The Campbell County Sheriff's Office said deputies arrested Raymond Gibbs and Gregory Thomas after searching a home at 793 Mountain Road in Caryville Thursday.

According to the CCSO, deputies found a crystal-like substance believed to be methamphetamine, digital scales, glass pipes, and two homemade explosive devices during the search. Deputies said both men denied knowing anything about the drugs, and said Thomas told them he had found the explosive devices inside a camper.

Deputies said they discovered Gibbs was listed as a registered sex offender and had several drug-related charges on his record, saying he had been staying at the home for more than a month buy did not report the change of address -- violating the Sex Offender Registry. Deputies said he also fled from Davidson County after violating his probation.