2 people, dog shot at South Knoxville home

When officers arrived at the home, they could hear someone crying for help inside.

KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — Someone shot a man, woman and a dog late Tuesday in a South Knoxville home, according to the Knoxville Police Department.

Authorities were sent to the home at 342 B St. about 11:50 p.m. Tuesday on a report of someone firing shots, according to records.

On arrival they could hear someone screaming for help.

Officers found a wounded, bleeding man on the porch and his wounded wife in the living room. They were taken to University of Tennessee Medical Center for treatment of wounds that weren't considered life-threatening.

A small dog was found inside with a gunshot to the neck, and KPD said Animal Control officers took the animal to a veterinarian for care.

The male victim told police, "They're in the bathroom with guns," records state.

Police found multiple people in the bathroom including Terry Taylor, 40, a convicted felon who had a gun that had been stolen. He's previously been convicted of felony aggravated assault.

Taylor is now charged with misdemeanor theft.

Baggies thought to contain heroin were found in the house along with drug paraphernalia, according to KPD.

More charges may be filed in the case, according to KPD.