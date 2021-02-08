KCSO: 2 still hospitalized after West Knox County shooting

The investigation is still ongoing.

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — The Knox County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a shooting in West Knox County sent two people to the hospital early Monday morning.

Deputies responded to a call for two individuals with gunshot wounds after 2:30 a.m. at the 11000 block of Outlet Drive in West Knox County.

Upon arrival, officers said they found two individuals with gunshot wounds. They were transported by AMR for treatment.

Major Crimes detectives were called in to investigate.

An initial investigation showed that both individuals were shooting at one another, and no suspect(s) are believed to be outstanding at this time, according to the Knox County Sheriff's Office.

The individuals were identified as Shawn Baker and Wesley Farmer.

Both remain hospitalized as of August 9, officials said.

The investigation is still ongoing.