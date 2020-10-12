$20,000 worth of wiring stolen from Gibbs Park ball fields

The Knox County Parks and Recreation Department said that they will also need to replace a pole, which will cost $3,500.

Officials with the Knox County Parks and Recreation Department said Thursday that around $20,000 of wiring was stolen from the Gibbs Park ball fields.

Officials also said that the department will need to replace one pole after the theft, which will cost another $3,500. They said that the Knox County Sheriff's Office was writing a report about the incident.

"We have a limited budget and there's a lot of other items we could have used the money to fix," officials said in a post on Facebook.