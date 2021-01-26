Body found in woods by Kentucky teen in 2018 has now been identified

KSP said 34-year-old Adam Pinkley was murdered in May 2018. His remains were discovered a few months later, but have just now been identified.

KNOX COUNTY, Ky. — A teenager riding his four-wheeler in the woods made a discovery that may help solve a 2018 murder in Kentucky.

In December of 2018, according to Kentucky State Police (KSP), the 15-year-old was riding in a wooded area off Garland Cemetery Rd. in the Gray community of Knox County, Kentucky, when he found human remains.

He contacted authorities, and the KSP responded to the area to begin an investigation. The remains were sent to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Frankfort for identification and to determine how the person died.

KSP investigators have now learned that the remains were 34-year-old Adam Pinkley. They believe he was murdered sometime around May 31, 2018. He was reported missing from Laurel County. KSP said the victim had ties to Laurel, Knox and Whitley counties.