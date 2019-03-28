KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department is investigating a shooting at Lonsdale Homes.

First responders were called out to a shooting at Badgett Drive and Goins Drive at about 7:45 p.m. Wednesday, a Facebook post from the Knoxville Police Department said.

KPD confirmed in the post 22-year-old Lester Rondeau of Michigan had been shot at least once and taken to UT Medical Center with what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries.

Officers don't have a suspect named at this time.

Multiple cruisers were on the scene and police had taped off the area.

Investigators with the Violent Crimes Unit will continue the investigation, the post said.