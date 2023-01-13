CCSO: 25 people facing drug charges after drug operation in Cocke Co.

The sheriff's office said some indictments were not served during "Operation Friday the 13th" due to changes in addresses or people not being found.

COCKE COUNTY, Tenn. — The Cocke County Sheriff's Office said they conducted an undercover operation leading to drug charges for a total of 25 people on Friday.

They said it was called "Operation Friday the 13th" and it resulted in a total of 14 charges for crimes related to fentanyl, 11 charges for ones related to heroin, three charges for crimes related to cocaine and 21 for ones related to methamphetamine. There were also nine counts for the sale and delivery of a controlled substance.

They said 11 people were in custody and served with indictments on Friday, out of the 25 people facing charges. A list of people indicted due to the operation is available below.

Dalton Fox, 29

Eric Ballard, 56

Gary Cody, 45

Crystal VanDaley, 43

Joseph Todd Turner, 45

Roger Dale Sigler, 62

Derrick Stanley Neely, 27

Donald Edward McCoy, 56

Bobby Ray Lewis, 32

Meghann Hill, 44

Allison Hild-Daniels, 45

CCSO said some indictments were not served because there were changes of address, or the person could not be found. They said they would continue trying to find the people indicted and release their identities when they are in custody.