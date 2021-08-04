TBI: 28 deadly use-of-force incidents reported in Tennessee in 2020

12 of the reported deadly use-of-force incidents occurred in a highway, road, alley, sidewalk, or street, while nine occurred in a residence, TBI said.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation released a study in regards to law enforcement-related deaths reported in the state in 2020.

The report uses established definitions and methodology and provides information qualifying incidents submitted by the state’s law enforcement agencies, TBI explained.

The data was divided into three categories:

Deadly use-of-force incidents

Arrest-related non-forcible deaths

Deaths in custody

According to TBI, the report showed that in 2020 a total of 28 deadly use-of-force incidents were reported in Tennessee, with incidents in the months of May, June, and July accounting for 46.4% of reported deaths.

12 of the reported deadly use-of-force incidents occurred in a highway, road, alley, sidewalk, or street, while nine occurred in a residence, TBI said.

The report further explained that white subjects accounted for 74.2% of those killed in deadly use-of-force incidents and black/African-American subjects accounted for 16.1% of those incidents.