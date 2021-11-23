3 arrested after deputies call in helicopter to chase stolen Mercedes through South Knoxville

KCSO said the chase lasted 50 minutes as the stolen vehicle drove on the wrong end of the road close to 100 mph with no regard to the lives of others.

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn — Three young adults are behind bars after the Knox County Sheriff's Office said deputies chased a stolen Mercedes that was speeding through traffic on the wrong side of the road Monday.

KCSO said the chase lasted nearly 50 minutes, and deputies called in an AirWatch helicopter to keep eyes on the vehicle while they backed off.

KCSO said began around 4:21 p.m. Monday at Tobby Hollow Lane. Deputies responded to a report of a stolen tan Mercedes, and spotted it driving down Sims Road in South Knoxville.

According to the responding deputy's affidavit, the vehicle stopped briefly, but the driver took off down Daylily Drive after the deputy ordered the occupants to place their hands out of the window.

The deputy chased the vehicle, saying the driver was ignoring traffic devices and driving close to 100 miles per hour, sometimes on the wrong side of the road. The deputy said the driver "had no regard for the lives of others," causing other drivers to swerve out of the way to avoid a crash.

An AirWatch helicopter responded to keep eyes on the vehicle as deputies backed off, saying air support saw as the vehicle eventually hit a dead-end and the three occupants got out to run.

Deputies located and arrested all three a short distance away from where the vehicle was left.

According to the arrest report, the driver, 24-year-old Cryslynne Wyrick, and two passengers, 23-year-old Carl Hunter and 23-year-old James Waller, are all charged with evading arrest and theft of property less than $10,000.

Deputies say Wyrick admitted to driving the vehicle, saying she also had outstanding warrants out for her arrest for evading arrest and simple possession of methamphetamine from July 2021. She is also charged with evading arrest with risk of death or injury involving a vehicle.