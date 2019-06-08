DANDRIDGE, Tenn. — Multiple people were arrested Tuesday morning during a historic drug bust in Dandridge, a Facebook post from the sheriff's office said.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, along with the Attorney General's office and the 4th Judicial Drug Task Force, wrote in the post that it arrested Johnnie William Bennett, 24, Dartagnan Scott Bennett, 29, and John Gene Bennett, 51, for the sale and delivery of methamphetamine and fentanyl.

The sheriff's office initially said seven people were charged with drug-related offenses after a search warrant was issued for the same house in February.

The Bennetts are father and sons, investigators said. According to officials, they don't own the home but live there with their mom and grandmother.

Investigators arrested them back in February and Tuesday morning's bust was part of an ongoing investigation.

Neighbors tipped off deputies, according to the sheriff's office. Meth and fentanyl were found in the home, but it was not manufactured there, Sheriff Jeff Coffey said. The drugs were seized.

"You don't want to see that type of thing in your neighborhood, you don't want to see that type of thing next door to you, or across the street from you, because there are children and elderly people that live here," Donna Reagan, the neighbor who lives right across the street from where the drug bust happened, said.

"If you're dealing drugs we're going to go after you," Coffey said. "We're going to pursue you, because on a daily basis we see what it does in our community."

The house is located in the Matthew Estate Subdivision on the 100-block of St. Paul Drive, the sheriff's office said in the posts.

It was ordered to be padlocked, which the sheriff's office said was the first time ever in the county's history that a private residence had been ordered padlocked by the Jefferson County Criminal Court.

The Attorney General for the county said this case will set a new precedent for the area when it comes to seizing and padlocking private residences.

An arraignment date has been set for Aug. 21. The home will be padlocked through Sept. 3, authorities said.

Jefferson County Sheriff's Office,Tennessee ACTIVE SCENE IN DANDRIDGE The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office al... ong with the Attorney General's Office and the 4th Judicial Drug Task Force are on scene at 114 St Paul Dr Dandridge where multiple individuals have been arrested for the sale and delivery of Methamphetamine and Fentanyl.

