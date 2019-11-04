KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — No one was injured when three gunshots were fired into a Knox County senior living residence.

Several tenants of St. Mary's Villa at Riverview on John Sevier Highway reported hearing three gunshots around 3:30 Tuesday morning, according to the incident report. Later that day, the maintenance staff found three bullet holes on the east end of the building.

When officers responded, they found a bullet hole in the stairwell, one in the hall, and one that had entered a woman's room and hit her oxygen machine.